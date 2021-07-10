"Happy Birthday to the love of my life!" the actress and wife wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post

Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' Milestone Birthday: 'Riding Into 65 Better Than Ever!'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating a milestone birthday together!

Friday marked Hanks' 65th birthday, which Wilson honored with a simple yet sweet Instagram post.

"Riding into 65 better than ever!" she captioned an image of her husband grinning ear to ear while mounted on a bike on a scenic trail. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Xox."

Wilson wasn't the only celebrity to wish Hanks a happy birthday, either. Several other famous faces hopped into the comments section with their own special birthday messages for the actor.

"Happy Birthday to Tom!!! Love you both 😘😘," wrote Hanks and Wilson's Larry Crowne co-star Julia Roberts.

"Happy Birthday Tom ❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈," Lauren Christy said in another comment.

"Happy birthday!" Cindy Crawford shared, while Rosanna Arquette added, "Happy birthday Tom 👏👏 love to you lovely Rita."

Following his breakthrough performance in the 1988 hit Big, Hanks took on some of the most iconic roles in film history, including the titular part in Forrest Gump (1994), Sheriff Woody in Pixar's Toy Story (1995) and Captain John H. Miller in Saving Private Ryan (1998), to name a few.

Hanks and Wilson, who wed in 1998, co-starred in the 1993 classic Sleepless in Seattle. The couple celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on April 30.

"33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man," the actress and singer captioned the picture, which showed the pair smiling while posing together outdoors. "Love wins. ❤️"

HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson | Credit: FilmMagic

Last year, Hanks and Wilson celebrated the actor's 64th birthday shortly before officially receiving their Greek citizenship. Wilson discovered her Greek ancestry during a 2012 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

It had already been a tumultuous year for the pair after they contracted COVID-19 in March while traveling in Australia. Hanks said he and Wilson had "very different reactions" to the coronavirus, though their symptoms dissipated rather quickly.

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd," Hanks told The Guardian in July 2020. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."