Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: 'Love is Everything'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have achieved another relationship milestone!

The longtime couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, with Wilson sharing a sweet photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake on her Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she wrote.

Hanks, 66, looks at his wife with adoration in the sentimental snap, holding a cake adorned with yellow frosted flowers and "Happy Anniversary!" written on top.

Sitting beside him, Wilson, 66, smiles at the delicious dessert with her hand resting on her cheek.

Their relationship dates back four decades when they first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Though they were just friends at first, since Hanks was married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes at the time, they later went public with their relationship in 1986.

After two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988 and later had two kids together, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. (Wilson is also a stepmom to Hanks' older kids, Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40.)

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks on their wedding day. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The singer-songwriter spoke to PEOPLE in December about slowing down her career when her kids were young and supporting her husband's career.

"I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things," she recalled. "Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice."

As Hanks' career continued to grow during that time, Wilson said she never felt anything but happiness for him.

"Tom and I have always been supportive of each other and what we do," she said. "I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, 'Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.' I would think, 'Why are they saying that?' Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me."