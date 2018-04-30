Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Pregnant Kate Hudson, Oprah and More!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating 30 years of marriage with the help of their famous friends.

The longtime couple toasted to their anniversary with a star-studded party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Mom-to-be Kate Hudson was seen arriving at the bash with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, along with her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Other A-list guests included Conan O’Brien, Martin Short, Isla Fisher and Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.

Hudson kept her growing bump covered in a black, off the shoulder dress for the occasion. Hawn was seen wearing a pair of black, polka-dot pants while Russell looked casual in a flannel shirt.

The group of party guests was seen chatting outside the soiree before heading inside.

And of course, Hanks’ future running-mate Oprah Winfrey was also seen arriving at the party.

Hanks and Wilson, both 61, met shortly after the actor divorced his first wife Samantha Lewes in 1987. Hanks and Wilson were married the next year.

“I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there,” Hanks previously said about what it takes for a successful marriage.

“I still can’t believe my wife goes out with me,” he added. “If we were in high school and I was just funny, I’d never have the courage to talk to her.”

Hanks also previously said his marriage to Wilson has been easy.

“They say it must be hard work. No, it’s not,” Hanks said. “Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and it’s actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it.”