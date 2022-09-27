Tom Hanks Writes First Novel Inspired by 'Important Lessons' from His Hollywood Experiences

"Even the foolish moments [in the book] are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived," Tom Hanks tells PEOPLE of his novel

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 10:02 AM

Tom Hanks is writing what he knows.

The two-time Oscar winner wrote his first novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, out May 9, 2023, about the movie business and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it," per an official synopsis.

Hanks, 66, tells PEOPLE that the plot draws from his personal Hollywood experiences.

"Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson. Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived," he says.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece spans several decades and showcases American culture has changed since World War II. One portion is set in 1947, about a soldier returning home from war who leaves a lasting impression on his talented 5-year-old nephew. That boy grows up to draw comic books in 1970, making his uncle into one of his characters.

Then, in present day, a director decides to adapt that comic book into a big-budget superhero movie. The book's characters include an "extremely difficult" male actor and a "wonderful" leading lady actress, plus an "eccentric" director, producer, production assistant and more quirky crew members.

Tom Hanks novel
Courtesy of Knopf Publishing Group

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Interspersed throughout the novel are comic books written by Hanks and illustrated by Robert Sikoryak.

"The source for a movie can go back as many years as are in history. A story turns on a single moment in the life of someone, then all the anecdotes of the current day magnify that moment," explains Hanks. "Going back to 1947 makes sense, as would have starting in, say, 1559. Human yearning has proven to be timeless."

"No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do," he adds. "I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."

Tom Hanks, Author photo
Austin Hargrave

Hanks, who also wrote the bestselling 2017 collection of short stories Uncommon Type, says, "Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing. It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labors that I know of. I hope the book captures as much of 'the accidental judgements and casual slaughter' that go into a motion pictures dictum to hold 'a mirror up to nature' that I have witnessed (and caused) since I joined the Screen Actors Guild."

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, from Knopf Publishing Group, is out May 9, 2023.

Related Articles
LAST LIGHT -- “Illumination” Episode 105 -- Pictured: Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats -- (Photo by: Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock)
Matthew Fox Channels His Former 'Lost' Character as He Makes Anticipated Return to TV in 'Last Light'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
'Top Gun: Maverick' 's Insane Aerial Stunts: How They Pulled Them Off (With Expert Pilots, Not CGI)
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE
Emma Thompson Forms a Touching Bond with a Sex Worker in 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' : Trailer
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Cast
'A League of Their Own' Cast Explains Why They'll 'Never Forget' Making the Movie on 30th Anniversary
Anne Hathaway Halle Berry Zoe Kravtiz Catwoman
Actresses Who Have Played Catwoman Through the Years
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Warren Beatty Bonnie and Clyde
Warren Beatty's Life in Photos
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan's Most Iconic Roles (That Just Made You Love Him More)
Non-Christmassy Christmas Movies
Non-Christmas Christmas Movies to Watch All Year (or When You Need a Break from the Holiday Classics)
Members of the Kennedy family leave the US Capitol follwing a brief service, leaving the body of assassinated President John F. Kennedy where it will lie in state, Washington DC, November 24, 1963. Visible are Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (center), her children, John Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999) (right) and Caroline Kennedy, and her brother-in-law Ted Kennedy
Robert McNamara's Son Craig Remembers Playing with JFK Jr. and Caroline Kennedy After JFK's Death
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far