Tom Hanks Says He's 'Gonna Start Crying' While Reading 'Nice Tweets' About Kindness

Tom Hanks is reminding everyone about moments of good in the world.

In a pre-Thanksgiving video posted Wednesday, the actor, 63, sat down with Twitter Movies to read through some of the nicest tweets that could be found online. While some people shared stories of triumph over adversity, others recalled random acts of kindness.

Hanks started with a sweet tweet from a former McDonald’s employee, who wrote that over the course of two and a half years he would make sure to put 11 pieces of chicken nuggets in every 10-piece meal he would make.

“That is a man who’s not only being nice, but he’s feeding the world a little bit better,” Hanks responded after reading the tweet. “And [he’s] bucking the corporate strategy. Bravo! That’s a nice thing to do!”

Another user shared that during her commute, she saw a passenger next to her watching The Office, and that she “not-so-subtly watched along.” When the fellow commuter noticed, he turned on the subtitles so that she could read along.

“I hope he knows that I would die for him tbh,” the user jokingly wrote.

Hanks agreed that it was a “nice thing that guy did, because who doesn’t love to read along with The Office?”

The Forrest Gump star was nearly moved to tears when a third user shared that her father had gotten her a cookie cake in the shape of a heart after a break-up that read, “You’re still my #1 Love, Dad.”

“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful,” he said. “By the way, whoever broke up with you is a dope.”

But Hanks seemed to find his next big Hollywood project with a tweet about Bear, a dog who was abandoned as a puppy for having obsessive-compulsive disorder but went on to become a koala detection dog. Bear now helps save injured or misplaced koalas along Australia’s east coast, which is currently being ravaged by wildfires and destroying the koalas’ habitat.

“This is a Disney movie,” Hanks declared. “That must be made. The story of Bear: the koala detection dog. That’s adorable. I like Bear.”

The Academy Award winner stars as Fred Rogers in Marielle Heller’s critically acclaimed drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which is in theaters now.