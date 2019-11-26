Tom Hanks Reacts to Jeopardy Contestants Who Didn’t Recognize Him: 'You Are Kidding Me'

Believe it or not: Not everybody knows who Tom Hanks is.

The actor, 63, was a good sport when he saw a clip of Jeopardy contestants blank on his name while answering a question about his latest film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

“You are kidding me! You are kidding me!” Hanks said laughing, when presented with the footage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “They didn’t even have any wrong suggestions? Bing, Woody Harrelson? Bing, Mahershala Ali?”

He continued, joking, “What was the name of the category? Washed up career choices for 800? Bad casting for 1000, Alex?”

Kimmel, 52, responded, “I look at it as you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously!”

Tom Hanks

Nodding, Hanks said, “OK, I’ll take that, I’ll take that. Thank you!” before joking again, “I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater. They couldn’t make anything out.”

The Oscar-winning actor currently stars as Fred Rogers in the upcoming biopic directed by Marielle Heller.

The recent episode of Jeopardy! left fans screaming at their television screens when the contestants were unable to identify the actor. After contestant Beverly selected the “Biopic” category, the group was shown a video of Hanks starring as children’s television icon Mr. Rogers in his new film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

“In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, beloved children’s TV show host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor,” said host Alex Trebek.

Complete silence from the contestants followed.

While Beverly did eventually buzz in, she was too late.

“The film opens Friday,” said Trebek, 79. “That’s Tom Hanks. Not quickly enough, Beverly.”

Hanks admitted in an interview with CBS Morning News that he initially turned down the role “a couple of times” before Heller convinced him he was able to do it.

“He came in and immediately called me ‘boss,'” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He knows I’m setting the tone and he’s respectful of letting that be the case even though he’s Tom Hanks, which is just amazing.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is now playing in theaters.