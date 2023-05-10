Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump

The actor opened up about making the iconic 1994 film, which won six Oscars, on Tuesday night at the New Yorker Live event in New York City

By
and
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and is completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 09:11 AM
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks. Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For Tom Hanks, making Forrest Gump was similar to a box of chocolates — he didn't know what he was going to get.

At the New Yorker Live event on Tuesday night at Symphony Space in New York City, the 66-year-old actor recalled to editor David Remnick that he had some doubts while making the iconic 1994 movie.

"I say, 'Hey Bob, I've got a question for you. Is anybody going to care about this movie?' " Hanks said, recalling a conversation he had with the movie's director, Robert Zemeckis.

" 'This guy sitting on a thing in these goofy shoes and this cuckoo suit with a suitcase full of Curious George books and stuff like that. Are we doing anything here that is going to make any sense to anybody?' " he continued.

"And Bob said, 'It's a minefield, Tom. It's a g------ minefield,' " Hanks added. " 'We may be sowing the seeds of our own destruction. Any footstep we take can be a bouncing Betty that'll blow our nuts right off.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in the 1994 film. Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

RELATED GALLERY: Forrest Gump Cast: Where Are They Now?

Yet committing to "so much dialogue" — and shooting for 27 days straight, Hanks said, traveling to various locations while Forrest ran across the country — resulted in a movie that resonated with fans and critics.

It also won him a Best Actor Academy Award, netted Zemeckis a Best Director trophy and took home four other Oscars including Best Picture.

In 2020, Hanks opened up about the rigors of shooting the movie. And on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, he talked about how Zemeckis, 70, came to him and said the studio wouldn't be funding the scenes where Forrest runs across the country because they were too expensive.

But Zemeckis knew how crucial the sequence was to the movie and went to Hanks with an alternate plan. As the latter recalled, "He said, 'Well, this run is going to cost X amount of dollars.' And it wasn't cheap. And I said, 'Okay.' He said, 'You and I are going to split that amount, and we're going to give it back [to Paramount]. We'll give you the money back, but you guys [Paramount] are going to have to share the profits a little bit more.' "

"Which the studio said, 'Fabulous, great. Okay.' And it was good for us, too," Hanks added.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Forrest Gump "Would Be Very Difficult" to Make Today

The gamble clearly paid off, with the movie turning into an instant classic and bringing in $330.5 million domestically and over $1 billion total worldwide.

Forrest Gump also benefited Hanks, who reportedly made $65 million off the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday night, the actor paid homage to Zemeckis' vision.

"Bob Zemeckis — God bless him, I've worked with him more than once — landed on the absolute truth of anybody who has gone forward and said, we are going to commit something to film today, and eventually we'll cut this into something," Hanks said. "You do not know if it is going to work out."

He added, "You can only have faith."

Related Articles
THE SANDLOT, Mike Vitar, Marty York, Shane Obedzinski, Victor DiMattia, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna, Brandon Adams, Grant Gelt, 1993.
Patrick Renna Is Still Close with 'Sandlot' Castmates 30 Years Later: 'We Were Like Brothers' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Meryl Streep
'Mamma Mia 3' Is in Early Stages, Meryl Streep Would Return 'If the Script Is Right,' Producer Teases
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)
MEG 2: THE TRENCH - OFFICIAL TRAILER Warner Bros. Pictures
Jason Statham Faces an Even Bigger Shark in Wild Trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench'
Oppenheimer Trailer
Matt Damon Challenges Cillian Murphy in Intense New Trailer for 'Oppenheimer': Watch
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Work Schedule Was 'Hard' on Wife, Says Source: 'She Wasn't Happy About It' (Exclusive)
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Tom Cruise Accepts 2023 MTV Award While Flying a Fighter Jet: 'I Love Entertaining You'