Tom Hanks' Civil War Veteran Bonds with a Young Girl in Sweet Clip from News of the World

Tom Hanks shares the screen with a much younger costar in News of the World.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the movie, Hanks stars as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran who finds himself agreeing to deliver a young girl, Johanna, to her aunt and uncle against her will.

As the two embark on their travels, Kidd finds himself trying to teach her the English language as Johanna (played by newcomer Helena Zengel) was raised by a tribe of Native Americans.

“Bird,” he says. “Bird.”

As Johanna repeats after him, she also shares a bit of her own heritage, attempting to teach Kidd the language of the Kiowa tribe.

Directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) and based on a 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, Kidd's goal in the film is to "bring people together and expand their perspective of the world" through his one-man show about true stories around the world, according to Vanity Fair.

"When the fabric of society is in tatters, you’ve got a character in Kidd, who in his lonely, singular, small way is a thread who connects one community to another,” director Greengrass told the publication in October.

He added of the film, which takes place in 1870: "Even though it’s set then, it’s a film about our times."

"Neighbors and families and communities were in stark and often violent conflict with each other, and Americans needed to decide who they were as Americans."