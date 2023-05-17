Tom Hanks Says He Could Still Star in Movies After His Death, Thanks to AI

“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow… but my performances can go on and on and on,” the two-time Academy Award-winning actor said on a podcast earlier this week

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 10:35 AM
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Hanks recognizes — and appreciates — the power of artificial intelligence.

On an episode of The Adam Buxton Podcast released Sunday, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor chatted about the future of filmmaking the role AI will play.

"This has always been lingering," Hanks, 66, said. "The first time we did a movie that had a huge amount of our own data locked in a computer — literally what we looked like — was a movie called The Polar Express."

Hanks continued: "We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability in order to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now, that has only grown a billionfold since then and we see it everywhere."

The Forest Gump actor then said this shift inevitably affects contracts and how they need to protect actors' likenesses as intellectual property.

"I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice — and everybody else's — being our intellectual property," Hanks said.

"What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come," the actor explained to host Adam Buxton.

polar express, tom hanks
Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of AI or deep fake technology… I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but my performances can go on and on and on," he pondered. "Outside of the understanding that it's been done by AI or deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone, and it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality."

Hanks and Buxton also chatted about whether the audience will be able to tell the difference between a real Hanks performance and an AI Hanks performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Without a doubt people will be able to tell, but the question is, will they care?" Hanks said. "There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. Brendon Thorne/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Hanks and Robin Wright will be experimenting with new technology for an upcoming project together.

Both will be de-aged as their reunite with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis' for his upcoming film, Here. The two will be joined by Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly in the adaptation of Richard McGuire's comic set in one room over a number of years. The movie is set to come out in 2024.

The production company is partnering with Metaphysic, an AI company famous for its @DeepTomCruise accounts on social media, especially TikTok where it has amassed a following of 5 million users. The company also gained popularity on America's Got Talent for its deepfakes.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks Dishes on Tom Cruise's Famous Coconut Cake

Here will use the new tool Metaphysic Live to de-age the stars without any need for VFX or further work, according to a release.

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story," Zemeckis said in a statement. "With Here, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic's AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!"

He added, "Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film."

Related Articles
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be Digitally De-Aged in Upcoming Film from 'Forrest Gump' Director
Karen Gillan Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
See the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' In and Out of Costume
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Harvard University Names Tom Hanks 2023 Commencement Speaker: 'A True Master of His Craft'
Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser
Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks Says He Can't Watch Some of His 'Big Hits' Because He 'Didn't Go Far Enough': 'I See the Loss'
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
MOONAGE DAYDREAM, David Bowie, 2022
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
Chad Stahelski, Lance Reddick
'John Wick' Director Reflects on First Time He Met Lance Reddick: 'Gave Us Hope That I'll Never Forget'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Everything to Know
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know