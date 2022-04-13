Tom Hanks' WWII Movie Greyhound Getting Sequel at Apple TV+: Report

Tom Hanks wrote and starred in Greyhound, which debuted on the streaming service during the pandemic in 2020 after originally being intended for theaters

Greyhound is taking to the seas again.

According to a report from Deadline, Apple TV+ is working on a sequel to the Tom Hanks–led World War II film, which debuted on the streaming service in 2020 after originally being intended for theaters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Greyhound became the most-watched movie debut for the streaming service at the time — until another Hanks project, the post-apocalyptic Finch, dropped last year.

Based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester and directed by Aaron Schneider, Hanks, 65, wrote the screenplay himself for Greyhound, which is about a U.S. Navy commander leading his crew while being sought after by German submarines. It also stars Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan, Stephen Graham, Matt Helm and Craig Tate.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hanks previously told Entertainment Weekly about drawing parallels between WWII and today.

"As a guy who goes back to World War II again and again, I see a direct correlation to life as it's lived right now. I see the same questions being asked and I see the same solutions being pursued in stories of World War II, despite them being period pieces, despite them being museum pieces that recreate a world," said Hanks at the time.

"To me, it's always been about: What would we do if we were in those same circumstances? And guess what? We are in many of those circumstances right now," he added.

At this year's Oscars, Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Best Picture, earning the top honor for CODA, which also won Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder (who also directed) and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.