Tom Hanks Makes 'A Man Called Otto' Premiere a Family Affair with Wife Rita Wilson and Son Truman

A Man Called Otto hits theaters on Dec. 25

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 12:16 PM
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their son Truman Hanks 'A Man Called Otto' film premiere, Stockholm, Sweden - 13 Dec 2022
Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their son Truman Hanks were all on hand for the premiere of A Man Called Otto.

On Tuesday, Hanks and Wilson, both 66, appeared alongside their 26-year-old son Truman at the Stockholm, Sweden premiere of A Man Called Otto, based on Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove.

The two-time Oscar winner wore a black suit to the red carpet Tuesday, matching a grey shirt, dark-patterned tie and black leather shoes to complete his look.

Wilson, a producer on A Man Called Otto who also wrote and performed an original song for the film, wore a sparkly silver sequined dress with a matching belt.

Meanwhile, Truman — who plays the younger version of his dad's crotchety character in the movie — took a note from his father and donned a black suit with a white shirt and matching black tie.

"For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," Hanks recently joked during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last Monday, in reference to his wife of 34 years.

om Hanks attends the premiere of "A Man Called Otto" with wife Rita Wilson and son Truman Hanks at Filmstaden Rigoletto on December 13, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Michael Campanella/Getty

Hanks added during the conversation that he and Truman discussed "a little bit about some physical gestures and the way to walk when you're pissed off," for his part in the movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The good news is that I looked like him when I was 26. The bad news is he's gonna look like me in another 40 years," he joked in addition. "He is just gonna have to deal with that."

Wilson is joined on vocals by Sebastián Yatra for her original song titled "Till You're Home" for the film. She wrote the track with two-time Grammy winner David Hodges. It was inspired by a phrase that Wilson's friend, the late Mike Nichols, said after her father died: "The conversation continues."

"And that idea that even though somebody's not in your life anymore, that I still have conversations with my parents, my friends that have passed away. And that conversation continuing," she explained at the Q&A last Monday. "David and I thought about this idea that when someone's out for the day and you can't wait to get until they come home so you can tell them about your day.

"But also that maybe home was a place that was a spiritual home. And I wanted to be able to have it sung from two different points of view. Like a man could sing it, a woman could sing it," Wilson added.

A Man Called Otto hits theaters on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Related Articles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a photo call for Columbia Pictures "A Man Called Otto" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in 'A Man Called Otto'
Los Angeles, CA - December 5, 2022: Rita Wilson, Producer, and Tom Hanks, Producer, attend a Q&A after the Special Screening of Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO, at the Academy Museum. Special Screening of Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO, The Academy Museum, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 5 Dec 2022
Rita Wilson Says 'I Still Have Conversations' with Friends and Family Who've Died
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Date Night at Governor’s Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Rita Wilson recruited the help of Sebastian Yatra for her new single 'Till You're Home'
Rita Wilson Discusses Her New Track 'Til You're Home' and Wanting to Produce 'Hopeful Content'
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Niko Tavernise https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203199724400417/f
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in 'A Man Called Otto' First Look
Tom Hanks, greets a World War II veteran after a tribute to honor WW II vets that served in the Pacific Theater
Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Hanx For Our Troops Donates 100% of Profits to Support Veterans
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Cindy Lauper
Cyndi Lauper Sings on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Penélope Cruz, Eddie Redmayne and More
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Rita Moreno's Daughter Shares Photos from Actress's 'Surprise' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy 91st
Rita Moreno Turns 91 with Surprise Party Thrown By Her Daughter: 'She Was So Touched'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Greeted by a Tiny Admirer, Plus Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and More
Masked Singer finale recap
Carnie Wilson Says Wilson Phillips 'Felt Like We Still Won' 'The Masked Singer' Despite Placing Second
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Shines with Her Daughter, Plus Will Smith and Family, John Mayer and More
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!