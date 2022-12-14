Tom Hanks Makes 'A Man Called Otto' Premiere a Family Affair with Wife Rita Wilson and Son Truman

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their son Truman Hanks were all on hand for the premiere of A Man Called Otto.

On Tuesday, Hanks and Wilson, both 66, appeared alongside their 26-year-old son Truman at the Stockholm, Sweden premiere of A Man Called Otto, based on Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove.

The two-time Oscar winner wore a black suit to the red carpet Tuesday, matching a grey shirt, dark-patterned tie and black leather shoes to complete his look.

Wilson, a producer on A Man Called Otto who also wrote and performed an original song for the film, wore a sparkly silver sequined dress with a matching belt.

Meanwhile, Truman — who plays the younger version of his dad's crotchety character in the movie — took a note from his father and donned a black suit with a white shirt and matching black tie.

"For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," Hanks recently joked during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last Monday, in reference to his wife of 34 years.

Michael Campanella/Getty

Hanks added during the conversation that he and Truman discussed "a little bit about some physical gestures and the way to walk when you're pissed off," for his part in the movie.

"The good news is that I looked like him when I was 26. The bad news is he's gonna look like me in another 40 years," he joked in addition. "He is just gonna have to deal with that."

Wilson is joined on vocals by Sebastián Yatra for her original song titled "Till You're Home" for the film. She wrote the track with two-time Grammy winner David Hodges. It was inspired by a phrase that Wilson's friend, the late Mike Nichols, said after her father died: "The conversation continues."

"And that idea that even though somebody's not in your life anymore, that I still have conversations with my parents, my friends that have passed away. And that conversation continuing," she explained at the Q&A last Monday. "David and I thought about this idea that when someone's out for the day and you can't wait to get until they come home so you can tell them about your day.

"But also that maybe home was a place that was a spiritual home. And I wanted to be able to have it sung from two different points of view. Like a man could sing it, a woman could sing it," Wilson added.

A Man Called Otto hits theaters on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).