Tom Hanks Isn't Attending a Tribute in Greece Despite What Event Claims: 'Don't Be Fooled'

Tom Hanks is definitely not going to Greece anytime soon.

The 62-year-old actor made a series of statements on Twitter late Wednesday night about an upcoming event in his honor happening in Athens that is reportedly claiming he will attend. Hanks was quick to set the record straight.

“To my friends in Greece. Someone is claiming that I am appearing at an event in Athens which is not and has never been true. Tickets are being sold with the promise of my presence,” Hanks wrote in the first tweet.

“I have never talked to anyone about possibly attending this event and those people who are organizing it are not being truthful about their contact with me. Please do not be fooled,” Hanks continued in a second.

In the third tweet, Hanks also included the invitation to the event, with the word “untrue” boldly written in red over it. The invite is from the Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy. It states the organization is hosting a “special event” honoring the actor, who also served as a producer on the Mamma Mia movies.

“For the record, there is no such entity called Tom Hanks Management and any signature of mine on a contract claiming an agreement is a forgery,” Hanks wrote along with the invite.

The invitation also has a quote from Hanks written on it, stating that it “makes it sound like I will be attending this event, which has never been true.”

Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson also chimed in on Twitter, calling the event a “FRAUD.”

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, where the event would supposedly be held, meanwhile accused the event of being a “hoax.”

“The news of Mr. Tom Hanks being awarded by the SNFCC is a hoax,” it tweeted.

The Oscar-winner is currently busy filming his untitled Mr. Rogers movie, in which he plays the iconic TV personality. Sony Pictures released the first image of Hanks in character last week.