Tom Hanks to Star in His Second Film for Apple TV+, the Sci-Fi Adventure Finch

Tom Hanks's latest movie is once again landing at Apple.

The Oscar-winning actor's upcoming sci-fi film Finch will debut on Apple's streaming service Apple TV+, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday. The move comes after the company acquired and released Hanks' World War II feature Greyhound in 2020.

In Finch, Hanks, 64, plays a robotics engineer, Finch, who is one of the only survivors of a solar event. Finch creates a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his loyal companion, his dog Goodyear, when he's gone.

As the trio embarks on a journey into the post-apocalytpic American West, Finch teaches his robot what it means to be human through lessons in life, love and friendship.

The movie is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Altered Carbon, Game of Thrones) and also stars Lora Martinez-Cunningham, Andrea Good, Oscar Avila and Madeleine Dennis.

On Friday, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson celebrated 33 years of marriage. Wilson, 64, shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram alongside a photo of the two matching in white.

"33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man," the actress and singer captioned the picture, which showed the pair smiling while posing together outdoors. "Love wins. ❤️"

The pair famously weathered COVID-19 together at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In an interview with The Guardian, Wilson discussed her bout with the virus, admitting that contracting it alongside the Forrest Gump star made the health struggle slightly more bearable.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," said Wilson. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."