Tom Hanks might star as the loveable woodcarver Geppetto in a live-action Disney Pinocchio

Tom Hanks Is in Talks to Star as Geppetto for Live-Action Pinocchio : Report

Tom Hanks is reportedly in talks to tackle an iconic Disney character.

The actor, 64, is in talks to star as Geppetto in the upcoming Disney live-action film Pinocchio, according to Deadline. A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robert Zemeckis is on board to direct the film. The movie would reunite the two film stalwarts after collaborating on the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, 2000’s Cast Away and 2004’s The Polar Express.

The original animated Pinocchio was released in 1940 and was based on the children’s novel by Carlo Collodi The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Image zoom Tom Hanks Steve Granitz/WireImage

The classic children’s tale centers on a woodcarver named Geppetto who carves a wooden puppet to life after longing for a son.

The boy, Pinocchio, must prove himself to be “brave, truthful and unselfish” if he is to become a “real boy.”

This is the latest Disney live-action adaptation after the movie conglomerate released last year’s Aladdin and The Lion King.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Surprises Fans with 'Already' Music Video Ahead of 'Black Is King' Release

The studio also recently announced this year’s Mulan live-action film will debut on its streaming site Disney+ in September.

The Little Mermaid is another animated film getting remade into a live-action film starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs.