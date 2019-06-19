Tom Hanks Helps Gillian Anderson Overcome Her Fear of Singing with 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'

Tom Hanks and Gillian Anderson teamed up for a memorable duet!

The duo sang The Beatles‘ “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” while on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night during a live taping in London.

Anderson, 50, who recently finished playing Margo Channing in the West End adaptation of All About Eve, told host James Corden that one of her fears was singing.

“I don’t sing,” Anderson said. “PJ Harvey wrote a song for me to sing that I had to sing every night, accompanied by a piano, and so I had to sing but I don’t sing.”

When Corden asked how she overcame that fear, Anderson said she had a job to do and she would do it as long as her bosses “didn’t mind if she was singing it bad.”

As for Hanks, 62, he said his worst fear was accompanying his wife Rita Wilson on the guitar, calling himself a “horrible guitar player.”

Despite his self-deprecation, Hanks surprised the audience by bringing out a guitar and playing one of The Beatles’ most memorable songs, which was met with cheers and applause.

Image zoom James Corden, Gillian Anderson and Tom Hanks Late Late Show/CBS

Anderson, despite her reservations, joined in and grabbed on to Corden’s hand as a nod to the song.

Anderson recently starred in Netflix’s Sex Education and will star in the show’s second season. Hanks is reprising his role as Woody in Toy Story 4, alongside Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters this Friday.

Meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson, 62, recently announced on Twitter that they’d be joining the Meat Free Monday movement.

“Doing without meat is good for the planet, and the animals we share it with,” Hanks said. “It’s nice to do with less meat those who aren’t full-fledged vegans or vegetarians, no meat on Monday, it’s actually a simple and easy thing to do.”