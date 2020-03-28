Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson gave their first health update on Saturday since returning to the United States.

The couple, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, recently returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

On Saturday, Hanks, 63, said on Twitter that he and Wilson would continue to quarantine.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the actor wrote.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he added. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Several days before the couple’s return to L.A., Hanks shared a statement on how the couple was feeling.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote in a joint statement on Twitter. The couple then urged their fans and followers to stay home and self isolate.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” he wrote. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Hanks announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19 in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Filming for the movie was halted following Hanks’ diagnosis.

Wilson and Hanks were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16, with a rep for the actor telling PEOPLE at the time that they were “doing very well” under quarantine at their home in Australia.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep, Leslee Dart, said. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

As of March 28, here are at least 619,4000 coronavirus cases in the world, according to The New York Times, with at least 28,362 people have died from the disease.

