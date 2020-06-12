Tom Hanks' WWII Drama Greyhound Set to Premiere on Apple TV+ in July

Greyhound will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning July 10

Tom Hanks' upcoming World War II drama, Greyhound, will be sailing onto Apple TV+ for viewing early this summer.

The film — which Apple acquired from Sony Pictures last month — will be available to stream on the platform beginning July 10, more than two months after the movie was first supposed to premiere in theaters, according to Forbes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Greyhound was originally slated for release in May and was then pushed to hit theaters on June 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As most movie theaters remained closed, Apple decided to purchase the film to make available for viewers at home instead.

The action-packed movie stars the Academy Award-winner, 63, as Capt. Ernest Krause — a U.S. Navy commander who is finally given his first war-time assignment. Krause is placed in charge of a destroyer, radio code-named “Greyhound.”

Based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester, the movie follows Krause as he is tasked with leading a convoy of 37 international Allied ships to England, and finds himself fighting the infamous Nazi U-boats during the Battle of the Atlantic.

The trailer, which was released in March, opens up with Hank’s character saying a prayer as he prepares for his first crossing of the Atlantic. Viewers soon find out that he will be leading the convoy without any “air cover” from the U.S. Airforce for the next five days.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The footage then cuts to the ship’s first “kill,” as they manage to destroy a Nazi sub and the crew erupts into a celebration. However, their harrowing journey to England has only just begun, as Krause and his crew become hunted by the Nazi submarine “wolf pack.”

“In 48 hours we’ve lost seven ships and 50 souls,” he says in a call.

“What you did yesterday got us here today,” one of the crew tells Hanks’ character, trying to lift his spirits.

Soon the crew’s radar shows a whole fleet of U-boats approaching what’s left of the convoy, with Krouse telling his men to “bring hell from on high.”