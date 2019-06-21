Tom Hanks Hilariously Schools Tom Holland with an Acting Lesson in Voicing for Toy Story 4

Tom Hanks is passing on his acting wisdom to another Tom — Holland, that is.

Hanks, 62, delighted the audience of The Graham Norton Show when he revealed how much work goes into voicing his character Woody in Toy Story 4.

“I have never begun a recording session without wishing it was already over,” Hanks told host Graham Norton, along with his fellow guests: Holland, 23, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Because understand, Woody is clenched all the time. He’s clenched,” Hanks said. “There’s something he’s gotta explain, or, ‘Come on, guys!’ Or, ‘No, no, no, no, look out, look out, look out! This way, this way.'”

“It’s all that and you can’t move, the microphone is right there, and you have to be like this,” he continued, showing how tense his body language could get inside of a recording studio.

Hanks explained voice acting was more of an acting exercise in which actors have to say the same line different ways. He recruited Holland to repeat one line, “‘Coffee, you think I want more coffee? Boy, do I need more coffee,'” after Hanks asks him, “‘Would you like some more coffee?'”

Trying the exercise out, Hanks prompted Holland with the question. The young actor, however, looked baffled, but after a moment, he took his cues, delivering the lines with slowly building desperation until he finally said, “Coffee, please, Tom Hanks, give me some more coffee!”

Gyllenhaal, 38, pointed out his Spider-Man: Far From Home costar had said the lines in an American accent, to which Holland responded, “I can’t act with an English accent anymore.”

Image zoom Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal BBC

“I did a commercial the other day as Tom Holland, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, how you doin’?'” he said, mimicking an American accent. “And they’re like, ‘You’re from Kingston, by the way.'”

Earlier this month, Holland’s Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Hemsworth revealed he had helped the actor land the role of Spider-Man after the two had worked together on Hemsworth’s 2015 film In the Heart of the Sea.

“As they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call,” Hemsworth, 35, told Entertainment Tonight. “[I] said he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation.”

He added, “I don’t know, we have a great friendship, it’s a good mutual respect.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters on July 2.