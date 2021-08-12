Tom Hanks Bonds with His Dog–and a Robot!—in the First Look for His Apple TV+ Film Finch

Tom Hanks has his hands full in his upcoming sci-fi movie.

The actor, 65, is returning to Apple TV+ for Finch, a new film in which he plays one of the lone survivors of an apocalyptic event who travels west with his unconventional family in tow. Ahead of the movie's Nov. 5 premiere, Apple TV+ shared a glimpse at Hanks in character as the lead role.

Finch follows a man, a robot and a dog who "form an unlikely family." Apple TV+ described the film as "a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone."

The first look image released on Thursday shows Hanks dressed in a beige suit, gripping a coffee maker in one hand and a garment bag in the other as he looks ahead with a furrowed brow. He's flanked by his robot, who is carrying a suitcase as the two follow his dog, Goodyear, who is confidently leading the way.

Hanks' character is described as a robotics engineer who is "one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland."

After a decade spent living in an underground bunker, Finch has sealed himself off from the outside world with only two companions: Goodyear and a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) he created to care for the dog when he's no longer able to.

"As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive," per Apple TV+. "Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world."

Finch comes from director Miguel Sapochnik and also stars Lora Martinez-Cunningham, Andrea Good, Oscar Avila and Madeleine Dennis. The film marks Hanks' second release with Apple TV+ after his 2020 film Greyhound also premiered on the platform.

Hanks most recently starred in News of the World, a western drama about a Civil War veteran who helps a young girl journey across the plains of Texas.