Finch is set to premiere Nov. 5 on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks Embarks on a Journey with a Dog and a Robot in Trailer for Finch

Tom Hanks' latest film, Finch, is almost here.

On Monday, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi adventure movie, set to premiere on the streaming service Nov. 5.

In Finch, Hanks, 65, plays the titular character — a robotics engineer who is one of the only survivors of a solar event. Finch creates a robot named Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his loyal companion, dog Goodyear, when he's gone.

"It all happened so fast. There was a solar flare. Goodbye crops and food, goodbye everything," Hanks' character begins in the new trailer, as scenes of a deserted, dystopian America pass by.

"So I hid, frightened and so alone, and I found you," he continues, addressing the sweet dog.

After he creates Jeff and the robot learns its purpose ("Robots must protect dog"), the trio set out west.

"If we don't go before that storm hits, we'll die. All of us," Finch says.

They experience some lighthearted moments on the road — Finch teaching Jeff how to drive, Jeff learning how to "talk dog" — but the pressures of the post-apocalyptic world seem to be closing in.

"We should be safe once we get into the mountains but things will happen, like 150 degree heat, UV radiation and people hiding in the shadows," Finch warns.

"Do you think we'll make it?" Jeff asks.

"Not without my team," Finch replies. "What we do, we do together."

"I believe in you Finch," Jeff concludes.

Finch comes after Apple TV+ acquired and released Hanks' World War II feature Greyhound last year.

The film was originally slated for release in May 2020 and was then pushed to hit theaters that June due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As most movie theaters remained closed, Apple decided to purchase the film to make available for viewers at home instead.

The action-packed movie starred the Academy Award-winner as Capt. Ernest Krause — a U.S. Navy commander who is finally given his first war-time assignment. Krause is placed in charge of a destroyer, radio code-named "Greyhound."