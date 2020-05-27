Tom Hanks Donates Plasma Again After Recovering from Coronavirus: 'PLASMATIC'

Tom Hanks continues to prove he's a generous man.

A month after his last donation, the actor once again donated plasma to help those battling COVID-19 after he recovered from the virus earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Hanks posted a shot of two bags of plasma on Instagram along with two other photos showing the process, which includes drawing blood and filtering out the plasma before it returns to the bloodstream.

"Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," Hanks, 63, wrote in the caption.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, first announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 while in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a film. They have since returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks and have been open about their experience with the contagious respiratory illness.

Last month, Hanks appeared on the NPR show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! where host Peter Sagal asked the Oscar winner how he was doing after returning to the U.S. following the couple's diagnoses.

"We are just fine, dandy. We had all of the flu-like symptoms," Hanks said. "My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

When Hanks was asked if he'd been approached to donate his blood for COVID-19 testing, the actor said, "Yes."

"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," he joked.

Wilson recently said that contracting coronavirus alongside Hanks made it slightly more bearable.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," she told The Guardian. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."