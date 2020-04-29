Tom Hanks Shares Photo of His Plasma After Donating Blood for COVID-19 Testing: 'Such a Bag!'

Tom Hanks made a plasma donation after recovering from COVID-19.

The actor, 63, shared a photo on Twitter of a bag of plasma and a bag of blood on Wednesday from a donation he made last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap," Hanks tweeted on Wednesday. "Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

Earlier this month, Hanks appeared on the NPR show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! where host Peter Sagal asked the Oscar winner how he was doing after returning to the U.S. following his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus diagnoses.

"We are just fine, dandy. We had all of the flu-like symptoms," Hanks said. "My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

When Hanks was asked if he'd been approached to donate his blood for COVID-19 testing, the actor said, "Yes."

"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," he joked.

RELATED: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make a Joyful Return to Los Angeles After Coronavirus Diagnoses

The couple first announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 while in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a film. They have since returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks and have been open about their experience with the contagious respiratory illness.

Wilson recently said that contracting coronavirus alongside Hanks made it slightly more bearable.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," she told The Guardian. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.