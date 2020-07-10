In recent months, the actor has been using his platform to remind people to do their part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus

Tom Hanks Jumps Into His Birthday with an Epic Pool Dive: 'This Greyhound is 64!'

Tom Hanks made quite the splash on his 64th birthday!

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his skills with a huge pool dive, setting up the slow-motion shot so that viewers can only see him as he dives past the camera before hitting the water.

As Hanks dives into the pool, a major splash erupts causing water to fly onto the camera.

"This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx," he captioned the epic video, referencing his new World War II movie, Greyhound, which drops Friday on Apple TV+.

The actor's wife, Rita Wilson, 63, also commemorated Hanks' birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

In the photo she shared, the Forrest Gump actor is all smiles while sporting a lobster-printed button-down shirt.

"Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much," she gushed. "You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing."

The actress and singer then included a quote, reading, "Give me your answer, fill in a form Mine for evermore, Will you still need me, will you still feed me, When I'm sixty-four."

In response to the quote, Wilson replied in the caption with a resounding "YES!"

In recent months, the Cast Away actor has been using his platform to remind people to do their part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which both he and Wilson tested positive for in March.

The couple battled the virus while in Australia and have since made a complete recovery while continuing to self-isolate in Los Angeles after their return.

"What has lingered here is this societal question of doing our part," he told Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday."The idea of doing one's part though should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands."

Hanks said it remains a "mystery" to him that "such a small thing" like helping others "has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all."

"I think a huge majority of Americans get it," Hanks said of taking precautions for the virus, but adding, however, "there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks."

"Let's not confuse the fact, it's killing people. You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part," he said. "I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this."

He continued, "We are all in this together, there are things that we can do in order to help our street, our neighborhood, our town, our city, our state, our nation, and our world."

Last week, Hanks again shamed people who frequent public spaces during the pandemic without masks.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he said. "... Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic."

Greyhound is now available to stream via Apple TV+.