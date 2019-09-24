Tom Hanks Will Receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes

Image zoom Tom Hanks Mike Marsland/WireImage

Tom Hanks is hitting another major career milestone.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award in January at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Hanks’s Hollywood career spans hit films such as Big, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement.

“For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” Soria continued. “As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

Soria added, “We’re honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.”

Hanks is just one of two actors in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Oscars, the first of which he won for Philadelphia in 1994. His second Oscar came the following year for his role in Forrest Gump.

The actor can next be seen in the upcoming Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he plays the beloved children’s television host.

Jeff Bridges was honored with the award earlier this year, while Oprah Winfrey was the 2018 recipient and was preceded by Meryl Streep in 2017.

The Golden Globes air Jan. 5, 2020.