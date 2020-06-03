Celebrate Tom Hanks' Birthday with a Look at His Incredible Career in Photos

The beloved actor turns 65 today, and has a lot to be proud of

By Kate Hogan
June 03, 2020 04:25 PM

1 of 16

1980: Bosom Buddies

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty

A young Hanks (with costar Peter Scolari) got his big break on the short-lived TV series, which ran for two seasons on ABC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

1984: Splash

Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

The budding actor, with costar Daryl Hannah, made a splash of his own in the fantasy romantic comedy about a man who falls for a mermaid.

3 of 16

1988: Big

Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett

Hanks' very first Oscar nomination was for the '80s flick about a kid who turns into an adult overnight. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

1992: A League of Their Own

Credit: Columbia Pictures/ Everett

Hanks joined heavy hitters like Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell in the classic about the first female professional baseball league.

Advertisement

5 of 16

1993: Sleepless in Seattle

Credit: TriStar Pictures/ Everett Collection

Hanks was nominated for a Golden Globe for his part in the heartstring-tugging classic, which first paired him with Meg Ryan. The two reunited in 1998's You've Got Mail.

6 of 16

1993: Philadelphia

Credit: TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection

Hanks' first Oscar win was for his portrayal of Andrew Beckett in the groundbreaking film about a homosexual lawyer with AIDS who is wrongfully fired from his job at a firm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

1994: Forrest Gump

Credit: Paramount Pictures/ Everett

In arguably his most iconic role, Hanks scored his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar, as well as a slew of other accolades. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

1995: Apollo 13

Credit: Mary Evans/IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT/Everett Collection

Hanks and his costars won the outstanding performance by an ensemble cast in a motion picture award at the 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards for their moving work in the out-of-this-world film.

Advertisement

9 of 16

1995: Toy Story

Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

Hanks voiced cowboy toy Woody in the Pixar classic, and went on to play him again in the subsequent Toy Story 2, 3 and 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

1998: Saving Private Ryan

Credit: DreamWorks/ Everett Collection

Hanks shared the screen with A-listers including Matt Damon and Edward Burns in the Steven Spielberg classic, which - once again - scored him acting nominations across the major awards shows. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

2000: Cast Away

Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett

The star's solo work (well, if you don't count Wilson) in the stirring picture nabbed him a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

2007: Charlie Wilson's War

Credit: Universal/Everett

"He's as fun and funny in real life as one would imagine," costar Julia Roberts told PEOPLE of Hanks after joining him on screen in 2007 for a film that scored him yet another Golden Globe nomination. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

2013: Captain Phillips

Credit: Jasin Boland/Columbia Pictures/ Everett

Hanks took on the role of the real-life hero, Captain Richard Phillips, who helped save his container ship's crew when they were ambushed by Somali pirates off the coast of Africa in 2009. His work earned him Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Award nominations. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

2016: Sully

Credit: Keith Bernstein/Warner Bros. Pictures/Everett

Playing another real-life hero, US Airways captain Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a disabled plane in New York City's Hudson River shortly after takeoff in 2009, brought the star yet another round of honors. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

2017: The Post

Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./ Everett

Hanks shared the screen with another powerhouse, Meryl Streep, to tell the true story of behind-the-scenes drama at the Washington Post. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

2019: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Credit: Lacey Terrell/ TriStar Pictures

Hanks again courted an Oscar - this time Best Supporting Actor - for his work as beloved TV icon Fred Rogers in the 2019 biopic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan