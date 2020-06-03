Celebrate Tom Hanks' Birthday with a Look at His Incredible Career in Photos
The beloved actor turns 65 today, and has a lot to be proud of
1980: Bosom Buddies
A young Hanks (with costar Peter Scolari) got his big break on the short-lived TV series, which ran for two seasons on ABC.
1984: Splash
The budding actor, with costar Daryl Hannah, made a splash of his own in the fantasy romantic comedy about a man who falls for a mermaid.
1988: Big
Hanks' very first Oscar nomination was for the '80s flick about a kid who turns into an adult overnight.
1992: A League of Their Own
Hanks joined heavy hitters like Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell in the classic about the first female professional baseball league.
1993: Sleepless in Seattle
Hanks was nominated for a Golden Globe for his part in the heartstring-tugging classic, which first paired him with Meg Ryan. The two reunited in 1998's You've Got Mail.
1993: Philadelphia
Hanks' first Oscar win was for his portrayal of Andrew Beckett in the groundbreaking film about a homosexual lawyer with AIDS who is wrongfully fired from his job at a firm.
1994: Forrest Gump
In arguably his most iconic role, Hanks scored his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar, as well as a slew of other accolades.
1995: Apollo 13
Hanks and his costars won the outstanding performance by an ensemble cast in a motion picture award at the 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards for their moving work in the out-of-this-world film.
1995: Toy Story
Hanks voiced cowboy toy Woody in the Pixar classic, and went on to play him again in the subsequent Toy Story 2, 3 and 4.
1998: Saving Private Ryan
Hanks shared the screen with A-listers including Matt Damon and Edward Burns in the Steven Spielberg classic, which - once again - scored him acting nominations across the major awards shows.
2000: Cast Away
The star's solo work (well, if you don't count Wilson) in the stirring picture nabbed him a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination.
2007: Charlie Wilson's War
"He's as fun and funny in real life as one would imagine," costar Julia Roberts told PEOPLE of Hanks after joining him on screen in 2007 for a film that scored him yet another Golden Globe nomination.
2013: Captain Phillips
Hanks took on the role of the real-life hero, Captain Richard Phillips, who helped save his container ship's crew when they were ambushed by Somali pirates off the coast of Africa in 2009. His work earned him Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Award nominations.
2016: Sully
Playing another real-life hero, US Airways captain Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a disabled plane in New York City's Hudson River shortly after takeoff in 2009, brought the star yet another round of honors.
2017: The Post
Hanks shared the screen with another powerhouse, Meryl Streep, to tell the true story of behind-the-scenes drama at the Washington Post. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work.
2019: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Hanks again courted an Oscar - this time Best Supporting Actor - for his work as beloved TV icon Fred Rogers in the 2019 biopic.