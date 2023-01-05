Tom Hanks Says He Can't Watch Some of His 'Big Hits' Because He 'Didn't Go Far Enough': 'I See the Loss'

With two Academy Awards and his reputation as a beloved Hollywood star, Tom Hanks might surprise fans with any self-doubt — but it's there.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of The Great Creators with Guy Raz podcast, the Man Called Otto actor admitted he has experienced "self-doubt that is pure neurosis" over the course of his career, despite generally considering himself "not a neurotic guy."

For Hanks, 66, "I wrestle with authenticity," he explained. "I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being."

Hanks went on to say shortly after that he doesn't watch some of his own films, including his "big hits," because he sees "the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.' "

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone," he said.

From left: Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994), Big (1988) and Philadelphia (1993). Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20th Century Fox Film Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection, TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection,

"Then I asked myself, well, why? Was it because I was satisfied with what I had? Was it because I wasn't up enough on the text? Was it because I didn't have enough of those ideas in my pocket? Or you know, was it because I was late that day and we had to rush the shot and instead of six passes, we only got two passes at it? That's where the self-doubt creeps in," Hanks added.

Of how he chooses roles, the actor — who began his movie career with starring roles in films like Splash (1984) and Big (1988) — said, "The question I ask myself is, 'Is the theme of this movie worthy of the time and effort and examination of it to draw people into it, become involved?' "

Specifically, when it came to signing on for Forrest Gump (which would nab him his second consecutive Oscar win), Hanks recalled, "We all sat together for weeks with [director Robert Zemeckis], and Bob was saying, 'Well, what do we make of that?' "

"We start(ed) at the beginning of the script and we all talked about everything. Even scenes we're not in, and what it meant to the text," Hanks continued of the film, based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. "That doesn't mean your own lines. You must know the text, because the text is the interpretation of the theme, and the theme is why you're all there in the first place."

As for what roles he has played that he relates to the most, Hanks admitted, "I'm not like any of these guys. I don't have the wherewithal or the stick-to-it-iveness. But there's a number of things I reacted to immediately."

One example? The title character in 2007's Charlie Wilson's War, whose plight the actor could understand if he couldn't relate to the character.

"Look, he wanted to kill Russians. That's it. He wanted to take 'em on head to head … I get that ... but none of [my characters] were like me," he said.

And "at the end of the day," Hanks said, "I'm just a guy looking for the distraction that's gonna make life interesting and fun … maybe it's work at the same time, but it ain't work."

A Man Called Otto is in select theaters now and everywhere Jan. 13.