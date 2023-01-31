Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be Digitally De-Aged in Upcoming Film from 'Forrest Gump' Director

The Oscar-winning trio will reunite in upcoming film Here, which will use Metaphysic AI technology to de-age the actors

Published on January 31, 2023 12:19 PM
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are going back in time for their latest project together.

Hanks, 66, and Wright, 56, will be de-aged as their reunite with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis' for his upcoming film, Here. They will be joined by Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly in the adaptation of Richard McGuire's comic set in one room over a number of years. The movie is set to come out in 2024.

The production company is partnering with Metaphysic, an AI company famous for its @DeepTomCruise accounts on social media, especially TikTok where it has amassed a following of 5 million users. The company also gained popularity on America's Got Talent for its deepfakes.

Robin Wright, Tom Hanks Forrest Gump - 1994
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Here will use the new tool Metaphysic Live to de-age the stars without any need for VFX or further work, according to a release.

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story," Zemeckis said in a statement. "With Here, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic's AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!"

He added, "Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film."

Tom Hanks Eats His Last Meal
Mythical Kitchen/Youtube

"It is incredible to see Metaphysic's AI-generated content flawlessly integrated into a shot live on set! The actors can even use the technology as a 'youth mirror' – testing out acting choices for their younger selves in real-time," the movie's production VFX supervisor Kevin Baillie said in the release.

Led by CEO and co-founder Tom Graham, the company plans to launch more projects working alongside VFX supervisors to make the effects look more real than ever before.

"With the support of CAA and by working on projects like Here, Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive content while they own and control their data," Graham stated.

