Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline

In honor of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 34th wedding anniversary on April 30, here's a look back at their sweet love story through the years

The definition of a Hollywood power couple.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's relationship dates back four decades when they first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Though they were just friends at first, since Hanks was married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes at the time, they later went public with their relationship in 1986.

After two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988 and later had two kids together, Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.

The Forest Gump actor is also a father to Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shared with Lewes, who died of bone cancer in 2002.

Between supporting one another through trying times to celebrating their respective accomplishments, they've been by each other's side for big life moments in the past 34 years.

1981: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson First Meet

1987 AMPAS Governor's Ball Credit: BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, an ABC sitcom that Hank had been starring on for two seasons. While Wilson only appeared in one episode and Hanks was married at the time, Wilson said they instantly hit it off as friends.

"One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Wilson told Kelly Clarkson in 2020 of her first impression of Hanks. "First of all, I love a good storyteller," she continued. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

August 1985: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Star in Their First Film Together

VOLUNTEERS, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, 1985" Credit: Everett

Hanks and Wilson reunited on set once again for their first feature together in 1985's Volunteers. In the film, they played lovers in which Hanks later expressed that there was instant chemistry.

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

December 1986: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the "Three Amigos" Beverly Hills Premiere on December 10, 1986 at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Hanks and Wilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Three Amigos in 1986. Although Hanks and Lewes officially divorced in 1987, they were broken up for a while before he and Wilson linked.

April 1988: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Get Married

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Wedding Reception Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage

Hanks wed Wilson in April 1988, in which she iconically donned an untraditional, short-length wedding dress.

"The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection," Hanks told Oprah Winfrey. "When I married Rita, I thought, 'This is going to require some change on my part.' I won't deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn't magic — the way it's shown in movies."

He added, "In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other — and we'll get through it."

August 1990: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Welcome Their First Child Together

Tom Hanks and his son Chet Hanks Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Two years after tying the knot, Hanks and Wilson welcomed their first child on Aug. 4, 1990. Named Chester "Chet" Hanks, he follows in the footsteps of his parents and has pursued a career in entertainment.

A rapper and actor, Chet has appeared in a number of television titles such as Empire, Shameless, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He's also nabbed roles in films such as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Fantastic Four, and Greyhound, alongside his father.

June 1992: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Attend His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Rita Wilson;Tom Hanks [Misc.] Credit: Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Wilson proudly supported Hanks when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

June 1993: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Star in Their Second Film Together

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE, front from left: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Ross Malinger (hiding and holding bag Credit: Everett

Hanks and Wilson hit the big screen together again in 1993's Sleepless in Seattle — but this time they played siblings rather than lovers, in contrast to 1985's Volunteers.

Sleepless in Seattle was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1994 in the categories Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song, although it lost to 1993's Piano and Philadelphia's "Streets of Philadelphia" (another film Hanks was in), respectively.

December 1995: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Welcome Their Second Child Together

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson and son Truman Theodore Hanks are seen arriving to Tom Ford SS19 fashion show at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Hanks and Wilson welcomed their second son together on Dec. 26, 1995. Named Truman Theodore Hanks, he also works in the entertainment industry — but instead of acting like his brother and parents, he spends his time behind the camera.

Truman has worked in the camera and electrical department of notable TV series and films such as Wrath of Man, Black Widow, and Steven Spielberg's screen adaptation of West Side Story, per his IMDb page.

July 1998: Rita Wilson Supports Tom Hanks at His Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Los Angeles, USA Credit: Nick Ut/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wilson was by Hanks' side in 1998 during his hand and footprint ceremony in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in California.

April 2002: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Produce My Big Fat Greek Wedding Together

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Credit: Donna Ward/Getty

After sharing the screen together, Hanks and Wilson joined forces behind the camera to produce the 2002 romantic comedy film My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

They also served as producers for the movie sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 as well as executive producers for the TV sitcom My Big Fat Greek Life, where Wilson made a small cameo.

June 2006: Tom Hanks Supports Rita Wilson During Her Broadway Debut

Rita Wilson Makes Her Broadway Debut in "Chicago" The Musical Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The movie star took her talents from the screen to the stage when she starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2006. Hanks came out to support Wilson as she made her Broadway debut.

May 2012: Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tom Hanks

The 36th Film Society Of Lincoln Center's Gala Tribute Honoring Tom Hanks at Alice Tully Hall, New York, America - 27 Apr 2009 Credit: REX/Shutterstock

The couple has expressed their love for each other over the years, but in 2012, Wilson opened up during an interview with Piers Morgan about one of the sweetest moments she had with Hanks.

"I'll never forget, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th in New York, or 58th and 5th," Wilson said of her husband. "We were holding hands, and we were waiting for the traffic light to change. And he looked at me and he said, 'You know, I just want you to know, that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me.' Literally, a wave of — if love is a feeling, or a cellular thing that happens to your body — it went through me, and that's pretty much who he is, and how he's been."

April 2015: Tom Hanks Supports Rita Wilson During Hard Times

HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Inside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson | Credit: FilmMagic

Wilson revealed to PEOPLE in 2015 that she had undergone a double mastectomy and reconstruction after being diagnosed with breast cancer — and although she was concerned at first about how her husband would react, she was relieved by his response.

"You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this," Wilson told the New York Times. "I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me ... who knew it would make you even closer?"

April 2018: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Their 30th Wedding Anniversary

Various Credit: BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Hanks and Wilson celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a star-studded bash in April 2018, including Hollywood A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Conan O'Brien, Martin Short, Isla Fisher, and Jimmy Kimmel.

March 2019: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Attend Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson stand with her newly unveiled star after she was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood,, California on March 29, 2019 Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

In 2019, Hanks supported Wilson during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Not only was he cheering and applauding from the front row, but he joined her on stage to give a speech at the podium touting her successful career and accomplishments.

March 2020: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Battle COVID-19 Together

tom hanks Credit: tom hanks/instagram

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," said Wilson. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."

She added, "We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through."

July 2021: Rita Wilson Celebrates Tom Hanks' Milestone Birthday

'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018 Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks | Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock