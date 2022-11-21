Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are dressing for success.

On Saturday, the couple attended the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles' Fairmount Century Plaza after a year in which Hanks, 66, appeared in the biopic Elvis as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker and as Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio.

Hanks wore a simple, classic black suit, complete with a black tie, white shirt and dark-framed glasses to the event, which is considered one of the first major events of awards season.

Meanwhile, Wilson, 66, wore a black and purple sequin dress that she paired with a black purse and open-toed shoes. The Kimi star parted her long blonde hair down the middle for the event, allowing her hair to otherwise fall to her shoulders.

Hanks is not the only Oscar hopeful of the pair, who have been married since 1988 and share two children, as awards season approaches.

Wilson wrote and performed an original song titled "Till You're Home" for Hanks' upcoming movie A Man Called Otto, which expects to be in the conversation for a Best Original Song nomination, according to Variety.

Last Friday, Wilson told the outlet that the song, which she wrote with two-time Grammy nominee David Hodges, was inspired by a phrase Wilson's friend said after her father died: "the conversation continues."

"A lot of the inspiration began with David Magee's script," Wilson told Variety.

"It was a natural beginning to start there," she said. "This movie is about love and how love continues even after a person leaves this earth."

Wilson, who is a producer on A Man Called Otto, said during the interview that she asked director Marc Forster to be honest if he decided not to use the song for the film's final cut.

"You can't be precious about it or take anything personally," she said.

In A Man Called Otto, based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove, Hanks plays Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbors.

"The way you treat your own neighbors, the way people can come together in any time of crisis happens over and over again," Hanks told PEOPLE in an October statement about the new movie. "Anytime there's a tornado, a flood or something that hits a very particular community, everybody comes out and helps.

Hanks added in the statement that the upcoming film "is a movie about community and a movie about family."

A Man Called Otto hits select theaters Dec. 25 then everywhere Jan. 13.