Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Becoming Official Greek Citizens

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are going global!

On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Instagram that the Hollywood couple have now become official citizens of Greece. Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63, happily posed alongside Mitsotakis, 52, and his wife Mareva Grabowski, proudly holding up their new citizenship documentation.

"@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! 🇬🇷👍," Mitsotakis captioned the photo.

Wilson learned of her Greek ancestry in a 2012 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, and in January, Hanks tweeted that he was "starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, 'happy year!')."

Sharing a sweet photo of her husband on Instagram, Wilson wished Hanks a happy birthday, calling him her "anchor."

"Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing," she wrote, then quoted the Beatles song "When I'm Sixty Four." "'Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I'm sixty-four' YES!"

On July 9, Hanks celebrated his birthday with a splash — literally. The Oscar winner posted a video of himself jumping into a pool, writing "This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx," referencing his new World War II movie, Greyhound.

Hanks and Wilson both recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year while in Australia, now encouraging fans and followers to practice social distancing and other public health safety measures.

"What has lingered here is this societal question of doing our part," he told Hoda Kotb on Today earlier this month."The idea of doing one's part though should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands."

Hanks said it remains a "mystery" to him that "such a small thing" like helping others "has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all."

"I think a huge majority of Americans get it," Hanks said of taking precautions for the virus, adding, however, "there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks."

"Let's not confuse the fact, it's killing people. You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part," he said. "I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this."

Hanks continued, "We are all in this together; there are things that we can do in order to help our street, our neighborhood, our town, our city, our state, our nation and our world."