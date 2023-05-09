Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'

The actor's novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is out now

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on May 9, 2023 01:41 PM
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tom Hanks' new novel about moviemaking is inspired by his own life — including negative behavior he admits he's sometimes exhibited.

While speaking with BBC News about his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece — which features an actor character who disrupts filming for a production — Hanks, 66, said he has "pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set."

"Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set," Hanks said. "I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving — and it's the last way I feel."

Though Hanks admitted to not always behaving well during a film shoot, the Forrest Gump actor noted that the one "cardinal sin" in filmmaking is wasting a production's time.

"What cannot occur on a motion picture is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget," he said. "That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business."

Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Hanks added that the public would be "amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders."

The actor's novel features characters who are described as "cry-babies" and "psychological train wrecks" within its story, which revolves around the production of a major superhero movie, according to BBC News.

Hanks laughed off questions regarding specific film industry figures who may have inspired the novel's story, according to the outlet.

According to a Penguin Random House synopsis of the book, Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece takes place in three distinct parts and follows a comic book's development from its inception in the late 1940s to publication in the '70s before a major Hollywood director "decides to turn it into a contemporary superhero movie."

"Interspersed throughout are three comic books that are featured in the story — all created by Tom Hanks himself — including the comic book that becomes the official tie-in to this novel's major motion picture masterpiece," the synopsis reads.

Hanks' new book comes after he appeared in three movies over 2022, including Elvis, Disney's live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, and A Man Called Otto.

Penguin Random House previously published a collection of short stories written by the actor titled Uncommon Type in 2017.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is now available wherever books are sold.

