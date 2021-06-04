Tom Felton chats with PEOPLE about the films' legacy and his willingness to jump back into his role as Draco, should he ever be asked

Tom Felton Wants to Be in Another Harry Potter Movie: 'I'll Play Draco's Kid If You Really Want!'

Tom Felton wouldn't say "Expelliarmus!" if given an opportunity to reprise his villainous role in the Harry Potter universe.

Speaking with PEOPLE to promote the opening of the Harry Potter New York flagship store, the 33-year-old actor revealed that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy — like Draco's father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Draco's son, Scorpius.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" exclaims Felton. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor admits he feels "a bit of ownership" over the character of Draco, who serves as a multi-layered foil throughout the series to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter.

"I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton says.

Felton appeared as Draco in all eight Harry Potter films, based off the book series of the same name by J.K. Rowling. The series spanned a total of almost 10 years, and the first movie — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — is celebrating its 20th anniversary in November.

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' " he recalls. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same."

"Also, we're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's [even] more popular [now]," Felton adds of the fantasy franchise. "We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

The actor and musician tells PEOPLE he regularly keeps in contact with many of his former Potter castmates, including Isaacs, 57, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) — the latter two of whom "beat" Felton at golf "quite often."

"It's sort of a very unjointed family, really, where we all kind of feel like we're part of something that we don't actually get a chance to speak to about much," he says. "But when we do, within a minute, Rupert's already talking about his latest car that he wants to get or whatever it may be. It's always fun to catch up."

Located in the heart of the Big Apple, Harry Potter New York is the first official Potter-themed store in the state and is located next to the city's iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway. The store spans three floors and covers over 21,000 square feet.

Of the store (which he has yet to visit in person, but has enjoyed a virtual tour of), Felton jokes, "I feel like I should have my own chair at the butterbeer bar."

In seriousness, the actor is blown away by "the scale" and "attention to detail" inside the expansive retail space, and raves about "the extended range of Slytherin swag that I can now cover my office in, and an unlimited source of butterbeer."

And just like at other Potter-related attractions around the country — like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California — it's less about the thrill of a ride and more about "the experience for the fans to get a chance to lose themselves in the Wizarding World."