Back Off, Draco! Tom Felton Tries to Convert Former Harry Potter Costar Matthew Lewis to Slytherin

Tom Felton almost won over a new recruit for Slytherin.

The former Harry Potter star, 30, shared a hilarious photo of himself holding a Slytherin backpack to Matthew Lewis’ chest in an Instagram photo he shared on Sunday.

Lewis, who played Gryffindor House member Neville Longbottom in the popular film franchise, looked unimpressed as he stared off into the distance.

“See how close he was to converting…. @mattdavelewis #gryffindork,” Felton wrote in the caption.

Lewis commented on the photo, writing, “I can’t even go for a pint without you hounding me. Can’t you have an Adidas bag like regular folk!?! #Gryfforthewin.”

He also shared the same photo, writing, “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape! @t22felton.”

Last week, Felton shared a black and white photo of himself, Lewis and former costar Emma Watson on Instagram, captioning the shot, “Schoolmates #hogwartsalumni.”

Harry Potter fans went crazy for the photo, giving it over a million likes (and counting!) and flooding the comment section. Others joked that they were proud that Felton’s Slytherin character was getting along with the Gryffindors he used to bully.

Jason Isaacs, who played Draco’s dad Lucius Malfoy in the film series, commented on the photo, “It’s like the front cover of Orthodontist Monthly.”

RELATED: Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Reunites With a Few Potter Costars Leaving Fans (and J.K. Rowling) Freaking Out

Watson replied, “It’s true, our teeth do look excellent!”

The cast has spent time together on several occasions over the years. Just this past January, Watson shared the stage with Robert Pattinson at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to present the award for the best-limited series or TV movie category. Pattinson took on the role of Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the franchise.

James and Oliver Phelps — that’s Fred and George Weasley — told PEOPLE ahead of Universal Orlando’s A Celebration of Harry Potter in January that cast members still hang out regularly.

“It is like having friends from college who you don’t see all the time but when you do it is like you’ve never been apart,” James explained.