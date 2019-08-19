Tom Felton Teaches Harry Potter Costar Emma Watson How to Play Guitar in Sweet Photo

Draco Malfoy seems to be quite the guitar teacher.

Actor Tom Felton posted a sweet snap of him teaching former Harry Potter costar Emma Watson how to play guitar while the two were in South Africa. The Instagram post features the close pals looking intently as Felton, 31, shows Watson, 29, how to place her fingers on the strings.

“Quick learner x,” Felton wrote next to the picture.

This isn’t the first time the close friends have documented their outings. Last year, Watson shared a video of the two riding a skateboard together, which Watson hilariously captioned with the hashtag #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.

In the video, Felton films them speeding down a boardwalk with Watson snuggling up behind him as he makes fun of her poor riding skills.

“Easy with the wobbling, keep your feet still!” Felton says as Watson laughs behind him and says, “They are!”

“You’re not! You’re dancing around on the board like a clown. Hang on tight,” Felton jokingly responds.

The skateboarding trip outing came as some wish fulfillment for Watson, who told British TV host Jonathan Ross in 2012 that she had a crush on her Harry Potter costar while they were filming the first few movies. Watson was only 10 when she signed on as Hermione Granger, while Felton was already 13 when he started playing Draco Malfoy.

And Watson liked Felton specifically because of his riding skills.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton,” she admitted on the Jonathan Ross Show. “We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.”