WATCH: Tom Felton Sang in the Streets of Prague -- and No One Recognized Him!

Would you recognize Tom Felton on the street if he was singing and playing a guitar?

Many locals and tourists in the Old Town of Prague, Czech Republic did not and missed an awesome opportunity to say hello to the Harry Potter actor.

Despite being ignored by a wave of people, Felton, 29, didn’t seem to take it personally, instead opting to continue singing and even laughing at times as people continued to walk past him.

Felton has been busy filming his new movie Ophelia in Prague, which also stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Daisy Ridley, as well as Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.

The actor recently attended a Harry Potter Film Concert Series screening in Vancouver, Canada, along with his The Flash costar Jesse L. Martin.

“You can take the boy out of Hogwarts…” he captioned a selfie on Snapchat that showed off his attire.

FROM PEN: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Explained by Shirley Li’s Nerd Map

In another Instagram photo, the 48-year-old actor donned a green and white Slytherin scarf for the outing.

“Yeah we did,” Felton wrote on Instagram, tagging Harry Potter director Chris Columbus.