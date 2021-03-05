Tom Felton Shares Throwback Photo with Harry Potter Costars Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch

The actor captioned the photo with emoji representing their characters' respective Hogwarts Houses

Tom Felton posted a time turner-worthy photo of some of his Harry Potter cast mates.

Felton, 33, shared a magical Throwback Thursday photo on Instagram featuring himself, Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch sitting around a table together seemingly doing some schoolwork during a break from filming.

"🦁🐍🦁 #tbt," Felton wrote in the caption, with the lion and snake emoji representing the characters' Hogwarts houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin. He tagged both Watson, 30, and Enoch, 32, in the post.

Felton played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the beloved series, while Watson and Enoch played Hermione Granger and Dean Thomas, respectively, who were both in Gryffindor with the titular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

In December, Felton watched the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, for the first time in about 20 years and took fans along for the ride in an Instagram Live session.

Re-watching the movie that launched the careers of Felton and his costars, the actor became a bit emotional.

"It's mental," he said, tearing up at one point. "I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary, but it will get better."

Last year, Felton and Enoch virtually reunited with some other cast members in honor of the 19th anniversary of the release of Sorcerer's Stone.

Radcliffe, 31, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and various others also appeared on-screen for the event.