Tom Felton Says Working with Harry Potter Costar Alan Rickman Was ‘Terrifying’ But That He Had a ‘Wicked Sense of Humor’

Tom Felton is remembering his Harry Potter costar, Alan Rickman.

The actor, 33, hosted a special watch party on Peacock's TikTok account where he rewatched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with fans across the U.S. on Tuesday night.

Felton also took the time to answer fan questions, including one viewer who asked him, "What was it like to work with Alan Rickman?"

"Scary," Felton said. "He was the only actor I knew and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way."

But, the actor adds, Rickman, who played Severus Snape in the films, was "very, very kind" and had a "wicked sense of humor."

"I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than 'Hi,'" Felton said, adding it was "a privilege" to work with Rickman. "A real privilege."

Rickman died in 2016 from cancer at the age of 69.

The actor was known for a wide variety of roles such as Die Hard, Sense & Sensibility and Love, Actually which also starred Emma Thompson, who played Professor Sybill Trelawney in the Harry Potter franchise.

In 2017, when the cast of the famous romantic film reunited for a mini-sequel benefitting the comedy fundraiser Red Nose Day, Thompson did not, telling reporters at the time that it was "too sad" to return without Rickman, who played her husband in the film.