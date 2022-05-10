"I was walking around with dyed hair," the Harry Potter star said in a recent interview. "It wasn't cool"

Tom Felton Says Playing 'Evil Wizard' Draco Malfoy Did Him 'No Favors with the Girls' in School

Tom Felton wasn't always a heartthrob.

The Harry Potter alum, 34, revealed in an interview with The Guardian published Sunday that, despite his rise to fame in the Wizarding World franchise, he wasn't scoring many dates at school.

"Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn't this special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn't cool. It did me no favors with the girls," Felton — who made his West End debut Saturday in 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre — shared.

Felton starred as Draco Malfoy — the blonde-haired, villainous Slytherin student — in all eight Harry Potter movies, based on the novels by J.K. Rowling.

Felton also told The Guardian about his audition process, explaining that he dyed his hair a number of colors because he was looked at for the roles of Harry and Ron before landing the nefarious Slytherin.

"I reckon I got the part because I was nonchalant," Felton recalled, "and had no idea what anyone was on about. Wizards in cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy."

TOM FELTON as Draco Malfoy Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

"I didn't have to do 10 pages of dialogue to audition," he continued. "All I did was turn up as a snotty kid who looked right and I got the part."

Felton spoke with PEOPLE last June, sharing that he would love the chance to star as a Malfoy again in another Harry Potter film.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or his father, Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton said at the time while promoting the opening of the Harry Potter New York flagship store. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

"I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " he added.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor also said he still keeps in close contact with most of his former castmates, including twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), who he said beat him in golf quite often.

