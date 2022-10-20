There's no lingering Gryffindor-Slytherin rivalry between Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe.

Felton, 35, opened up about his "fantastic" relationship with former Harry Potter costar Radcliffe, 33, on Wednesday in an interview on CBS Mornings, revealing that despite once playing enemies onscreen, Radcliffe is like "a brother" to him in real life.

"I love the man dearly," said Felton, who was promoting his newly released memoir Beyond the Wand. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to — that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him."

The actor went on to say that Radcliffe "brings a certain energy to any room that he's in."

"But it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professionalism runs down the ranks, if you will," Felton added.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton. Daniel Radcliffe/Instagram

"He could've very much easily, I think, coasted a lot of those years. And it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative," Felton continued.

"And I think he learned that the same way that I did: from the other chaps around us," said the star, who played Draco Malfoy, the longtime rival of Radcliffe's Harry Potter.

Felton also confirmed that he thinks Draco and Harry — the latter of whom, fans will recall, was almost put into Slytherin house alongside Draco by the Sorting Hat in their first year at Hogwarts before going to Gryffindor — "could be" two sides of the same coin.

"You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status, but he has everything that is good with the world: He has love and compassion and friends and truth and honesty," Felton said of Radcliffe's character.

"And the other side is the slightly darker one, [with] very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can't find a way of expressing his light, because he hasn't been shown any his entire life," he went on to describe Draco. "These are broad sweeps of the brush, but I think it's fairly true."

Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). Warner Bros. Entertainment

In his new memoir, Felton also writes about the pair's former Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane, who recently died at age 72.

For Felton, the "kind," "caring" Coltrane passed on a bevy of crucial lessons to the young cast, which also included Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

"Robbie was always keen to remind us that we weren't there to cure cancer," he says in the book. "We weren't saving the world. We were simply making a film. We should remember that, not get too big for our boots and try to have a laugh along the way."

"He had a good dose of Hagrid in him: the big friendly giant who never lost sight of what was important in life," Felton adds.

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard is available now wherever books are sold.