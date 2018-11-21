Tom Felton Reveals the ‘Sacred’ Reason Why He Won’t Re-watch the Harry Potter Movies

Despite the worldwide success of the Harry Potter franchise — and the fact that he starred in it — Tom Felton has never re-watched the films.

The British actor, 31, who’s currently starring in the YouTube Originals series Origin, tells PEOPLE he has a good reason for not re-visiting the role that made him famous.

“I have seen the Potter films during the premieres, but other than that no — never! I’m saving that for a sacred day,” says Felton, aka Draco Malfoy. “I have visions of doing that with my two kids, when I’m a little bit older.”

No matter how many years have passed since filming wrapped on the Potter films, Felton, who doesn’t yet have those two kids to watch with, says he and his costars have all remained close friends.

“It’s all a lie, we hate each other and we’re all absolute bastards!” the actor joked. “No, everyone is really sweet. I was lucky enough the last few months to see Daniel [Radcliffe] on Broadway, he’s doing well. He is always inspiring with his work choices and his outlook on life. I saw Emma [Watson] recently and had a little day on the beach.”

Watson recently shared a few photos to prove it — and to congratulate Felton on his new sci-fi thriller.

“Tom’s @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend,” Watson, 28, wrote, in addition to sharing an adorable video of the pair riding a skateboard together, which Watson hilariously captioned with the hashtag #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.

Origin is streaming now. For more about Felton, his Harry Potter “family,” watch the full video above.