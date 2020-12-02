Harry Potter 's Tom Felton Sheds Some Tears as He Rewatches the First Movie After Nearly 20 Years

Tom Felton is taking a trip down memory lane.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old actor went live on Instagram, where he watched the first film in the ever-popular Harry Potter movie series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, for the first time "in about 20 years."

Sitting on a chair with a laptop before him, the actor — who portrayed bad boy Draco Malfoy throughout the eight-film saga — sat back as he watched the opening of the movie, which caused him to shed a few tears.

"It's mental," he said as he teared up at one point during the clip. "I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary, but it will get better," he added during another moment.

Then, as the clip came to a close, Felton playfully teased, "I think the best is yet to come in these movies," as he noted that he would try to do a live rewatch with fans again in the future. "We're definitely going to try this again," he said.

Felton's live rewatch of the first Potter film comes about after the actor reunited the cast of the magical film series last month.

Reuniting virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in honor of the 19th anniversary of the release of Sorcerer's Stone, the event saw appearances from Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy).

James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and various others also appeared on-screen during the reunion.

Revisiting their time spent together on the set of the successful film franchise, the former castmates reminisced about the films and shared behind-the-scenes stories all these years later.

Opening the virtual event as he strummed on a guitar, Felton welcomed "Muggles [and] Mudbloods of all ages," before various Harry Potter stars appeared on-screen.

Grint, 32, who recently became a first-time dad to a baby girl, reflected on it being 19 years since the release of the first film, stating, "Wow! 19 years? That is an insane amount of time."

"It doesn't feel that long," he added. "I can still remember the first scene that we ever filmed."

Similarly, Radcliffe, 31, opened up about the Potter universe anniversary, sharing that it is "but a mere preview" of what is to come next year when the film celebrates its 20th anniversary.

"I feel like we'll be doing a lot of reminiscing, probably in various forms next year," he said, before he noted that it feels "insane" that it's been 19 years since he starred alongside Grint, Emma Watson and his fellow castmates in the first Harry Potter film.