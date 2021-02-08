Harry Potter's Tom Felton Reveals His Grandpa Had a Secret Cameo in Series as a Hogwarts Professor

The actor has been rewatching the Harry Potter film series to raise money for the animal sanctuary Best Friends Animal Society

Tom Felton blew fans away with some insider knowledge on a surprising cameo in the Harry Potter series.

The actor, 33, has steadily been documenting his binging of the Happy Potter films on Instagram and gave some of his fans a surprise in a live stream in late January when he pointed out his maternal grandfather, Nigel Anstey, in one of the scenes from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"That's my grandpa again! The guy with the beard," Felton said excitedly as Anstey came on the screen during the Quidditch game in the film. "White beard! Huge beard right next to Lee Jordan. And there's me again."

Felton added, "It's a family thing, mental! Mental!"

Anstey, a famed British geophysicist, plays a professor in the first Harry Potter film appearing in other scenes such as when Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco all see the Great Hall for the first time.

In the scene, Anstey sits next to Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films before Michael Gambon took over after his death in 2002.

In March 2020, Felton shared a still of the film, noting his grandfather in the scene, writing on Instagram, "This is Lee Jordan....and my grandpa, my real actual grandpa (on the left) x."