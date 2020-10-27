Tom Felton Recruits 'Dad' Jason Isaacs to Participate in Harry Potter TikTok Challenge

Tom Felton has recruited his Harry Potter father Jason Isaacs to participate in a hilarious TikTok challenge.

The 33-year-old actor — who played Draco Malfoy, son of Isaacs' Lucius Malfoy in the film series — enlisted Isaacs, 57, to take part in the #PottahChallenge, which has participants doing their best impression of Felton's character's pronunciation of Potter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I called my father, Mr. Malfoy," Felton says in the TikTok video, which he also shared to Instagram on Monday. "Malfoy Senior, Jason Isaacs. And I say, 'Do you want to get involved in this #PottahChallenge?' He's like, 'Yeah, I've been hearing about this #DracoTok thing, what's it?' "

"And I thought, 'This will be perfect, I'll get him involved in the challenge,' " Felton continues. " 'What's it about? Father, I am searching the world for the very best Pottah out there, you know.' And he was game."

Felton adds of Isaacs: "I think he may have ... I'm not sure if he misheard the exact concept."

The video then shows Isaacs eagerly searching for the "next Pottah" — albeit in some very odd places, including the ocean, a garbage can, under the toilet seat, and in the refrigerator.

"I don't think you've quite got what we ... he's not ...," Felton says as Isaacs hilariously fails at the challenge.

"Thank you father," Felton frustratingly says to conclude the video.

Image zoom Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Last month, Isaacs sweetly wished Felton a happy 33rd birthday, sharing a selfie of the two actors on Twitter.

"Holy hairy heroes son - you’re Jesus’s age today!" Isaacs tweeted at the time, before adding: "In these strangest of dark days you’re always a ray of light to me. Thanks for making mischief, music and magic for this fan (and all the others too). Happiest of Birthday Bonanzas Love ya kid Fake Dad x."

Felton responded to the message with, "Love you dad x."

Ahead of the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hitting theaters on Nov. 14, 2001, Felton recently told Entertainment Tonight that he's hoping to get some of the movie's stars together again.

"I saw the Weasley twins [James and Oliver Phelps] the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright," Felton told the outlet. "It's been nice because it's the 19-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration. … I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."