Tom Felton Hosts a Harry Potter Reunion in Celebration of the First Film's 19th Anniversary

The event saw appearances from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs among many others

Accio Harry Potter fans!

Over the weekend, the cast of the ever-popular magical film series reunited virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in honor of the 19th anniversary of the release of the first film — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Hosted by Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the films, the event also saw appearances from Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy). James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and various others also appeared on-screen during the reunion.

Revisiting their time spent together on the set of the successful film franchise, the former castmates reminisced about the films and shared behind-the-scenes stories all these years later.

The event was previously live-streamed on Veeps under the hashtag, #19YearsLater.

Opening the virtual event as he strummed on a guitar, Felton, 33, welcomed "Muggles [and] Mudbloods of all ages," before various Harry Potter stars appeared on-screen.

Grint, 32, who just became a first-time dad to a baby girl, reflected on it being 19 years since the release of the first film, stating, "Wow! 19 years? That is an insane amount of time."

"It doesn't feel that long," he added. "I can still remember the first scene that we ever filmed."

Similarly, Radcliffe, 31, opened up about the Potter universe anniversary, sharing that it is "but a mere preview" of what is to come next year when the film celebrates its 20th anniversary.

"I feel like we'll be doing a lot of reminiscing, probably in various forms next year," he said, before he noted that it feels "insane" that it has been 19 years since he starred alongside Grint, Emma Watson and his fellow castmates in the first Harry Potter film.

"It seems impossible that all that time has passed and it all obviously feels very fresh still cause they were my formative years," he added. "It has been amazing to watch the whole thing continue to grow after the films finished."

Last month, Felton teased the Harry Potter reunion and how he was hoping to get a few of the movie's stars back together.

"I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright," Felton told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration … I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."

Felton has often been seen hanging out with his former costars — including Watson, Radcliffe, Isaacs, Matthew Lewis, Lynch and Wright — and documenting their reunions on Instagram.

In October, Felton also took part in another Potter reunion, when he recruited Isaacs — who portrayed his father in the film series — to participate in the #PottahChallenge on TikTok, which sees participants doing their best impression of Felton's character's pronunciation of Potter.

"So I called my father, Mr. Malfoy," Felton says in the TikTok video, which he also shared to Instagram. "Malfoy Senior, Jason Isaacs. And I say, 'Do you want to get involved in this #PottahChallenge?' He's like, 'Yeah, I've been hearing about this #DracoTok thing, what's it?'"