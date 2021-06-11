Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, while Bertie Gilbert made a brief appearance as Scorpius Malfoy during the epilogue of Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Tom Felton Has a Harry Potter Reunion with His On-Screen Son: 'When Draco Sat Next to Scorpius'

It's a Malfoy family reunion!

Tom Felton posted a photo of himself with actor Bertie Gilbert - who played his on-screen son in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - on Instagram, Thursday, sharing that the two recently crossed paths during a London screening of In The Heights.

"When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance!" Felton, 33, captioned the shot.

The picture showed the pair seated at a table as Gilbert, 24, held up his phone to display a throwback photo from set.

While Felton played Draco Malfoy all eight of the Harry Potter movies, Gilbert only made a brief appearance as son Scorpius Malfoy during the epilogue of Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

"Was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch @intheheightsmovie," Felton wrote on his instagram, adding an emoji of a snake as a nod to their Slytherin characters.

Tom Felton Credit: warner bros.

Tom Felton and Bertie Gilbert Tom Felton (L); Bertie Gilbert (R) | Credit: getty

Felton recently opened up to PEOPLE about his iconic role in the Harry Potter saga, revealing that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy - like Draco's father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Scorpius.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton said. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

The actor and musician added that he regularly keeps in contact with many of his former Harry Potter castmates, including Isaacs, 57, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) - the latter two of whom "beat" Felton at golf "quite often."