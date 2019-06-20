Tom Felton Jokes that Harry Potter Was 'Constantly Crushing' on Draco Malfoy: 'Clearly a Fact'

It sounds like the Harry Potter love story we know has been wrong all along!

In a round of AOL’s “Fact or Fan Fic,” Tom Felton jokingly revealed that Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) was actually in love with his character Draco Malfoy — even when he was dating Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright).

“I think it was clearly a fact,” said 31-year-old Felton, who was playing with costar and Ron Weasley portrayer, Rupert Grint. “Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn’t hide it.”

In the books and movies, Harry and Draco are constantly at each other’s throats, given that Draco’s parents are Voldemort supporters and the evil wizard killed Harry’s parents.

“I think he made quite an impression on Ron as well,” Grint, 30, chimed in.

But Felton shot down another Draco match-up. “I think that’s a fan-fic,” he said in response to a question about whether or not Draco and Hermione (Emma Watson) were meant to be together.

“In fact, I feel like I’ve seen some fan fics along that line,” Felton said. “What is it with Draco and matching him up with various Gryffindors?”

When asked off-camera about whether or not he’s read any fan fiction himself, Felton said that he has seen some “alarming” pictures.

But just because Felton doesn’t think that Draco and Hermione would have made a good couple, that doesn’t mean he and Watson aren’t friends in real life.

Last year, they posed for a photo with their costar Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the fantasy series.

“School mates #hogwartsalumni,” Felton captioned the photo on Instagram.

The Origin star also posed for a photo with Radcliffe, encouraging fans to go see him in the Broadway play The Lifespan of a Fact.

“Go see it. He’s fantastic,” Felton said in support of his former on-screen nemesis — or as we know now, his long lost love.