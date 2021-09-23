Tom Felton Collapses on Golf Course While Participating in Ryder Cup Celebrity Tournament

The Harry Potter star collapsed on the 18th hole and was seen carted off the golf course by tournament staff

Tom Felton suffered an apparent medical emergency on Thursday during a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year's Ryder Cup.

The Harry Potter alum, 34, collapsed on the 18th hole while participating in a celebrity golf match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Felton was quickly surrounded by tournament staff and was helped onto a cart. He appeared conscious as he was driven off the golf course.

At the time of his collapse, Felton was playing with former NHL star Teemu Selänne, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eruzione and retired speed skater Dan Jansen, according to Golf Digest.

The actor's current condition is unclear. A spokesperson for Felton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tom Felton Credit: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock

The incident comes just a day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Origin star marked the occasion by sharing a selfie on his Instagram, writing in the caption: "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."

Felton previously opened up to PEOPLE about his iconic role in the Harry Potter saga, revealing that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco Malfoy again, but any character from the family — like his character's father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or son Scorpius (played by Bertie Gilbert).

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" he said. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

Tom Felton Tom Felton | Credit: Susannah V. Vergau/picture alliance via Getty

Felton added that he regularly keeps in contact with many of his former Harry Potter castmates, including Isaacs, 57, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) — the latter two of whom "beat" Felton at golf "quite often."