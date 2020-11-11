Tom Felton Celebrates Harry Potter Costar Rupert Grint Joining Instagram: 'Welcome Weasley'

Grint revealed his daughter's name in his first Instagram post after welcoming her in May

Rupert Grint received a wizard-like welcome after joining Instagram.

The Harry Potter star, 32, joined Instagram on Tuesday, surprising his fans with the first photo — and name reveal! — of his daughter, Wednesday, whom he welcomed in May alongside his partner, actress Georgia Groome, 28.

Grint's Harry Potter costar and friend Tom Felton welcomed the actor to social media in the comments, writing, "Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx."

Also welcoming the new dad to Instagram was James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the franchise, writing, "Nougat," a term of endearment, in the comments.

Grint's Instagram post sweetly introduced his daughter to his 2.5 million followers and counting. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote in the caption. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

PEOPLE confirmed on May 7 that Grint and Groome had welcomed Wednesday, their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The happy news came just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the pair's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in April after the 28-year-old actress, known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, showed off her baby bump during a London outing.

Grint's adorable photo comes amid a bevy of baby news for other members of the Harry Potter cast, including his one-time onscreen love interest Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown. Cave, 33, welcomed her third child, a son named Abraham "Bam" Benjamin, on Oct. 21.