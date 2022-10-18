The Biggest Revelations from Tom Felton's 'Beyond the Wand' Memoir

Tom Felton is sharing his story in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Released on Oct. 18, the book features a series of personal stories from the English actor as he recounts his early beginnings in the entertainment industry as well as the personal struggles he has faced in the spotlight.

Of course, the memoir also features anecdotes about playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films as well as the special relationships he created on set through the years, including his friendship with costar Emma Watson.

From his "secret love" for Watson to his "humbling" experiences with fans, here are the biggest revelations from Felton's memoir.

He knew nothing about Harry Potter when he auditioned for Draco

While Harry Potter changed the trajectory of Felton's life, the actor notes that he approached the casting process with his "usual lack of overt enthusiasm."

He recalls one instance with director Chris Columbus when he was asked about what he was most looking forward to seeing in the movies, in which he "bullshitted" his way through the answer.

"I'd like to tell you that the twelve-year-old Tom was inspired to squirrel himself away with some Harry Potter books as a result of being involved with the auditions, but he wasn't," he says in the book, noting that he thinks his nonchalant attitude actually helped him book the role.

His relationship with Emma Watson didn't start off well

Emma Watson/Twitter

In the book, Felton recalls his very first interaction with Watson during an audition, in which he scoffed at her for questioning a boom mic. In the chapter "Dramione," he further details his relationship with Watson, noting that things between them "did not start well."

He recalls one instance when a then 9-year-old Watson "put together a little dance show" in her dressing room to show the cast, which he and costar Josh Herdman laughed at. He notes that later in life, he went on to realize that Watson had the "most to deal with" during the height of the Harry Potter franchise as the youngest of the cast and the only girl.

"So the last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been — and normally was — safe and friendly and familial, was Josh and me laughing at her dance," he explains of the incident. "That's why I feel ashamed by the memory of our behaviour. And that's why I'm glad that our friendship did not founder on the rocks of my insensitivity."

Draco's blonde hair was a whole process

Warner Brothers/Everett

In a lighter moment from the book, Felton goes into great detail about what really went into perfecting Draco Malfoy's iconic blonde locks in the film, noting that it took "six or seven rounds over a matter of days" to get the right shade during his audition process. He added that he would regularly get his roots touched up every nine days and his hairstyle required an entire tub of gel each day.

He had a few altercations with the law during his Harry Potter days

Felton begins the book with a story about how he tried to steal a DVD of an "adult nature" from his local multimedia store, HMV, when he was younger. Though he was caught and banned from the store, the news never got out. Later in the book, he recalls another instance during his teen years when he was caught for weed possession. He was arrested at the time but says that Warner Bros. never found out about it.

He says that his experiences with Harry Potter fans have been "humbling"

Felton goes into great detail about his unique relationship with Harry Potter fans, noting the good and bad that came with growing up in the spotlight.

While he recounts some bizarre fan interactions — including a family that turned up at his school one day — he adds that he's also developed "a relationship of sorts" with other fans. "I've met with fans who have explained that the books and films have helped them through hard times. It's a humbling truth to hear," he says.

He says that he and Emma Watson had a "spark" for each other, but at different times

In the chapter "Dramione," Felton goes into further detail about his unique relationship with Watson as well as the continuous speculation around their romantic relationship. He notes that he's always had a "secret love" for Watson, just not in "the way people might want to hear."

He adds that there has definitely been a "spark" between the two of them, only it's been at different times. "I don't think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else," he says.

He considers Jason Isaacs a great role model in his life

Tom Felton/Instagram

Felton shares his fondness for several of his costars throughout the book, including his onscreen father Jason Isaacs. In addition to noting that he's the costar he keeps in touch with the most from the films, he referred to Isaacs as his role model. "It's a goal of mine to follow in his footsteps — but don't you dare tell him I said that," he quips.

He credits his then-girlfriend Jade Olivia for his career post-Harry Potter

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Following the Harry Potter films, Felton recalls a period in his life when he considered quitting acting altogether. He notes that his then-girlfriend Jade Olivia (who played his onscreen wife in the final Harry Potter film) was a "driving force" for him to keep going, helping with audition tapes and running lines with him. "Had it not been for her encouragement, I wouldn't have a career now," he says.

He dealt with substance abuse while living in L.A.

After the Harry Potter films, Felton recounts a difficult period of his life where he dealt with substance abuse and began drinking heavily while living in L.A. "It came to the point where I would think nothing of having a drink while I was working," he notes.

He reveals that the situation become so bad that his manager, girlfriend, and agents eventually staged an intervention.

He went to rehab for substance abuse

Following his intervention, Felton went to a rehab facility in Malibu, which he fled less than 24 hours after checking in. He later went to a second rehab facility but revealed that he got kicked out after being found in a girl's room.

After adopting his dog Willow, Felton says that he began to get his life back on track, however, "the numbness returned" a few years later. He eventually went to rehab again, saying, "it was one of the hardest decisions [he] ever had to make."

He ends his book by saying that he hopes that in sharing his story, he can help other people who are struggling. "The only true currency we have in life is the effect we have on those around us," he adds.