Tom Cruise's Movie Shot in Space Adds His Edge of Tomorrow Director (Report)

Tom Cruise is bringing a close collaborator to space with him.

With the actor's next movie confirmed to be shooting aboard the International Space Station, Deadline reports Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman will join him on the project. The two reunite after working together on the 2014 alien-fighting movie as well as 2017's American Made about a real-life CIA operative.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie is set to be an action adventure, but will not be part of Cruise's successful Mission: Impossible franchise.

NASA director Jim Bridenstine previously confirmed the exciting news, and the movie will also be aided by SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine tweeted alongside a picture of the International Space Station.

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk replied in a tweet.

WATCH: Tom Cruise Opens Up About Recovering From His 'Mission: Impossible' Ankle Injury and How He Spent His Down Time

Cruise, 57, is known for his boundary-pushing stunts in his action movies, which he often does himself. The last Mission: Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, even had to take a break from filming after Cruise broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another.

Musk, 48, is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, the aerospace company that has taken over much of NASA's work and is set to send its first manned mission into space on Wednesday. It will be the first time astronauts fly to the International Space Station from U.S. soil since 2011, when NASA ended its Space Shuttle Program.